Dissent against directors' pay at Man Group rises sharply
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Dissent against directors' pay at Man Group rises sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - More than two-fifths of shareholders have voted against Man Group’s directors’ remuneration policy at the annual general meeting of the world’s biggest listed hedge fund firm.

Some 43 percent of votes were cast against the policy, with a further 35 percent of the vote rejecting the remuneration report of the London-listed firm, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Just 3.5 percent of votes were cast against these policies during last year’s meeting. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)

