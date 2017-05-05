CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tikehau Capital announces planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé (May 4)
* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé
LONDON May 5 The board of Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, was hit by a fresh revolt over excessive pay at its annual general meeting on Friday, after more than a quarter of investors opposed its 2016 payouts.
The company said 27 percent of investors had rejected its remumeration report for 2016, the largest vote against any of the 23 resolutions put to shareholders. Last year 37 percent of votes were cast against the report. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé
* AS OF MARCH 31, 2017, TIKEHAU CAPITAL'S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AMOUNTED TO € 10.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tikehau Capital announces the planned sale of its stake in Asten Santé