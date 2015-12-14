FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Man Group says plans to appoint former BT chief as chairman
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 14, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Man Group says plans to appoint former BT chief as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British hedge fund Man Group said on Monday it was appointing Ian Livingston, a former chief executive of BT and former British trade minister, as its chairman, subject to regulatory approval.

Livingston is a peer in the UK upper house of parliament, the House of Lords.

“Man Group notes the recent press speculation regarding the potential appointment of Lord Livingston of Parkhead as its new Chairman on the planned retirement of Mr Jon Aisbitt at the 2016 AGM,” the company said in a statement.

“Man Group confirms that the potential appointment of Lord Livingston is currently subject to FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) review and that an announcement will be made when the process is complete.”

Sky News reported on Sunday that Man Group, which sponsors the annual Booker literary award, was close to appointing Livingston.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.