Man Group wins hedge fund mandate for UK's Cornwall pension fund
January 15, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Man Group wins hedge fund mandate for UK's Cornwall pension fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Man Group said on Thursday it had won the mandate to manage the hedge fund allocation for British local government region Cornwall’s pension fund.

The allocation has a target size of 8 percent of the 1.5 billion pound ($2.28 billion) fund, according to a statement from Man Group, or 120 million pounds.

The allocation will be managed by Man FRM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Man Group, the statement said.

$1 = 0.6586 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
