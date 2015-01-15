Man Group wins hedge fund mandate for UK's Cornwall pension fund

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Man Group said on Thursday it had won the mandate to manage the hedge fund allocation for British local government region Cornwall’s pension fund.

The allocation has a target size of 8 percent of the 1.5 billion pound ($2.28 billion) fund, according to a statement from Man Group, or 120 million pounds.

The allocation will be managed by Man FRM, a wholly owned subsidiary of Man Group, the statement said.