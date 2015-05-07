Man Group hires Carmignac execs for new emerging market equity fund

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Man Group’s GLG unit has hired two portfolio managers from European asset manager Carmignac Gestion as it prepares to launch a new emerging markets equities fund.

Simon Pickard, who was the head of emerging market equities at Carmignac, and Edward Cole, who co-managed the firm’s emerging market multi-strategy fund, will invest for the long-only fund, Man Group said in a statement on Thursday.

London-based Man Group is the world’s biggest listed hedge fund firm and managed $73 billion in assets at the end of December last year. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)