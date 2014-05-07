FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Goldman trader Pierre-Henri Flamand joins Man Group
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

Ex-Goldman trader Pierre-Henri Flamand joins Man Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Former head of proprietary trading at Goldman Sachs Pierre-Henri Flamand has joined listed UK hedge fund Man Group as a senior portfolio manager, the company said on Wednesday.

Flamand will join the company in its GLG unit during 2014 and focus on a “global catalyst-driven strategy across the capital structure”, Man said in a statement.

After a 15 year career at Goldman, where he headed the Principal Strategies Group, Flamand left in 2010 to start a Europe-focused event-driven hedge fund, Edoma Capital Partners, but closed it after two years, blaming volatile markets. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Chris Vellacott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.