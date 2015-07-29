FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Man Group gets H1 profits boost, but sees net outflows
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Man Group gets H1 profits boost, but sees net outflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit rose 54 percent to 163 million usd

* H1 pretax profit rose 54 percent to 163 million usd

* Interim dividend 0.054 usdper share

* Interim dividend 0.054 usdper share

* Funds under management (fum) up 8% to $78.8 billion (31 december 2014: $72.9 billion) o gross sales of $10.5 billion (h1 2014: $12.4 billion)

* O redemptions of $13.1 billion (h1 2014: $9.6 billion)

* Says funds under management (fum) up 8% to $78.8 billion (31 december 2014: $72.9 billion)

* Net outflows of $2.6 billion (h1 2014: net inflows $2.8 billion)

* Says net outflows of $2.6 billion (h1 2014: net inflows $2.8 billion)

* O adjusted net performance fee pbt of $172 million (h1 2014: $65 million)

* Says investment movement of $3.8 billion (h1 2014: $0.7 billion)

* Statutory pbt up 54% to $163 million (h1 2014: $106 million) reflecting acquired intangibles amortisation ($45 million),

* Says adjusted profit before tax (pbt) up 89% to $280 million (h1 2014: $148 million)

* Says adjusted net performance fee pbt of $172 million (h1 2014: $65 million)

* Says interim dividend of 5.4 cents per share (h1 2014: 4.0 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.