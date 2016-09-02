FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Man Group reshuffles senior management
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2016 / 6:41 AM / a year ago

Man Group reshuffles senior management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, said on Friday that Mark Jones will become its new chief financial officer as part of a series of changes to the firm's management structure.

Jones, currently co-ceo of its discretionary investment arm Man GLG, has also been named executive director. He will assume the role following a handover from Jonathan Sorrell.

Sorrell was named co-president of the group in June with Luke Ellis who also became chief executive.

"The firm has changed a great deal in the past few years and, with my own role also changing, it made sense to look at the way we are organised and where different responsibilities should lie," Ellis said in a statement.

Jones' appointment is still subject to regulatory approval.

The London-listed hedge fund also named Sandy Rattray as chief investment officer for its Man AHL, Man Numeric, Man GLG and Man Solutions units.

Man said it has created a new role of chief administrative officer which will be taken up by its current general counsel and global compliance head Robyn Grew. She will have responsibility for the firm's infrastructure, operations, technology, compliance, legal, human resources and facilities functions. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.