Man Group reshuffles senior management

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, said on Friday that Mark Jones will become its new chief financial officer as part of a series of changes to the firm's management structure.

Jones, currently co-ceo of its discretionary investment arm Man GLG, has also been named executive director. He will assume the role following a handover from Jonathan Sorrell.

Sorrell was named co-president of the group in June with Luke Ellis who also became chief executive.

"The firm has changed a great deal in the past few years and, with my own role also changing, it made sense to look at the way we are organised and where different responsibilities should lie," Ellis said in a statement.

Jones' appointment is still subject to regulatory approval.

The London-listed hedge fund also named Sandy Rattray as chief investment officer for its Man AHL, Man Numeric, Man GLG and Man Solutions units.

Man said it has created a new role of chief administrative officer which will be taken up by its current general counsel and global compliance head Robyn Grew. She will have responsibility for the firm's infrastructure, operations, technology, compliance, legal, human resources and facilities functions. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)