FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Man Group says H1 funds under management fall 3 pct yr-on-yr
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 26, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Man Group says H1 funds under management fall 3 pct yr-on-yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* Funds under management (fum) of $76.4 billion (31 december 2015: $78.7 billion).

* H1 sales fell 7 percent to $9.8 billion.

* Redemptions were $8.8 billion in six months to June 30, 2016, down from $13.1 billion in first half of 2015.

* Added 15 new institutional client relationships in U.S. in H1, 2016.

* AHL's performance of minus 0.9 percent was below two of three relevant peer benchmarks of 0.1 percent, minus 0.1 percent and minus 2.5 percent.

* GLG and FRM had performance of minus 4.1 percent and minus 4.8 percent, respectively, which were both below their relevant benchmarks of minus 0.8 percent and minus 1.6 percent, respectively.

* In six months to June 30, 2016, FuM decreased 3 percent

* CEO says outlook, particularly cross border post Brexit, remains uncertain and accordingly risk appetite of our clients has potential to impact flows.

* CEO says committed to keeping headquarters in UK.

* CEO says firm to continue to explore opportunities to grow business, both organically and by acquisition.

* Half year pretax profit fell 66 percent to $55 million.

* Interim dividend $0.045 per share.

* Half year adjusted pretax profit fell 65 percent to $98 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.