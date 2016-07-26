BRIEF-Man Group says H1 funds under management fall 3 pct yr-on-yr

July 26 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* Funds under management (fum) of $76.4 billion (31 december 2015: $78.7 billion).

* H1 sales fell 7 percent to $9.8 billion.

* Redemptions were $8.8 billion in six months to June 30, 2016, down from $13.1 billion in first half of 2015.

* Added 15 new institutional client relationships in U.S. in H1, 2016.

* AHL's performance of minus 0.9 percent was below two of three relevant peer benchmarks of 0.1 percent, minus 0.1 percent and minus 2.5 percent.

* GLG and FRM had performance of minus 4.1 percent and minus 4.8 percent, respectively, which were both below their relevant benchmarks of minus 0.8 percent and minus 1.6 percent, respectively.

* In six months to June 30, 2016, FuM decreased 3 percent

* CEO says outlook, particularly cross border post Brexit, remains uncertain and accordingly risk appetite of our clients has potential to impact flows.

* CEO says committed to keeping headquarters in UK.

* CEO says firm to continue to explore opportunities to grow business, both organically and by acquisition.

* Half year pretax profit fell 66 percent to $55 million.

* Interim dividend $0.045 per share.

* Half year adjusted pretax profit fell 65 percent to $98 million.