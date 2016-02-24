FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Man Group FY funds under management up 8 pct to $78.7 bln
#Financials
February 24, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Man Group FY funds under management up 8 pct to $78.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc

* Total dividend 0.102 usdper share

* Says fund under management (fum) up 8% to $78.7 billion (31 december 2014: $72.9 billion)

* Says net management fee profit broadly in line with 2014

* Says proposed final dividend of 4.8 cents per share bringing total dividend for year to 10.2 cents (2014: 10.1 cents)

* Says on-going volatility in markets in which we operate remains very challenging and, accordingly, risk appetite of our clients might impact flows

* Says gross performance fees for year were $302 million compared to $340 million in 2014

* Fy pretax profit 184 million usd versus 384 million usd year ago

* Says net inflows of $0.3 billion (2014: net inflows $3.3 billion)

* Says adjusted profit before tax (pbt) of $400 million in 2015 (2014: $481 million): Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
