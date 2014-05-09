FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man Group takes in $2 billion during Q1
May 9, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Man Group takes in $2 billion during Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group said on Friday it had taken in a net $2 billion during the first quarter, mostly into its GLG alternatives unit.

That partially compensated for the money that left its FRM unit and, when combined with a $700 million loss on its investments, meant funds under management at the end of March were $55 billion, from $54.1 billion at the end of December.

Performance in its AHL Diversified programme was down 2.2 percent in the quarter, while that in its GLG alternative strategies was flat. Performance at FRM, meanwhile, was positive overall and funds under management rose by $100 million.

“The market environment in the first quarter has been particularly challenging and March was a very difficult month for the industry. In this context, performance across the firm was reasonable on a relative basis,” said Chief Executive Manny Roman in a statement.

“Whilst we are pleased to have recorded a solid quarter of net inflows, we remain cautious in our outlook for asset flows for the rest of the year given recent mixed absolute investment performance,” he added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

