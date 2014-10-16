FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man Group funds under management rise 25 pct to $72.3 bln
October 16, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Man Group funds under management rise 25 pct to $72.3 bln

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Man Group Plc said on Thursday that its funds under management (FuM) rose by 25 percent to $72.3 billion in the September quarter.

The hedge fund firm said its recent acquisition of Numeric and Pine Grove added $16.2 bln of assets, while net inflows and performance gains added another $1.3 billion. Negative foreign exchange movements cut the FuM by $2.9 billion, it said.

The group’s traditional computer-driven momentum strategies continued their strong run, it said, adding that the firm was seeing increased interest in its long only strategies and managed accounts. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar. Editing by Clare Hutchison)

