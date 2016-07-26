FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man Group says H1 funds under management fall 3 pct
July 26, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

Man Group says H1 funds under management fall 3 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British hedge fund manager Man Group on Tuesday posted a 3 percent fall in first-half funds under management as investment losses and adverse currency moves more than offset a small rise in net inflows.

The firm, the world's biggest listed hedge fund manager, said it had seen net inflows of $1 billion for the first six months of 2016, compared with outflows of $2.6 billion in the year-earlier period.

Negative market moves took $2.2 billion off the value of its funds, however, while currency and other moves cost them $1.1 billion, taking total funds under management to $76.4 billion at June 30 from $78.7 billion at the end of December.

Man Group, which is parting ways with its CEO Emmanuel 'Manny' Roman on Aug. 31, took in $2.5 billion in investor cash in its computer-driven strategies AHL and Numeric.

Despite strong inflows in Man's quant business, gains in AHL were down in the second quarter from a strong first three months of the year, bringing returns for the first half of the year to 0.1 percent for AHL Dimension and 0.6 percent for AHL Alpha.

"The outlook, particularly cross border post Brexit, remains uncertain and accordingly the risk appetite of our clients has the potential to impact flows," said Roman in the statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
