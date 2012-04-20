UPDATE 2-Germany's MAN cuts costs to bolster falling profit

* Q1 operating profit down 22 pct

* Orders 4.4 bln euros, unchanged vs year ago

* Shares down 0.7 pct, lag European industrial peers (Adds Brazil outlook, background on trucks alliance)

By Andreas Cremer

MUNICH, April 20 (Reuters) - German truck maker MAN SE plans to slash costs to bolster profit that fell by more than a fifth in the first quarter due to tough competition in core western European markets and could also come under pressure in Brazil.

Owned by Europe’s biggest car maker Volkswagen, MAN has forecast declining group profit this year as revenue at its commercial vehicles business may drop as much as 5 percent.

Heavy-truck sales in Europe fell 9.8 percent in February as demand declined in all major markets, the European auto industry association ACEA has said.

MAN is also bracing for falling sales in Brazil, where it controls about a third of the trucks market, as new emissions standards may curb overall market demand by 15 percent in the first half of the year.

Operating profit at the Munich-based truck maker fell 22 percent to 253 million euros ($332.5 million) in the first quarter, the company said in preliminary results on Friday.

“We currently perceive strong pressure on margins, especially in stagnating markets that we have to and will counter with measures to boost profitability and efficiency,” Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen told the annual general meeting in Munich, without being more specific.

VW aims to increase board representation at MAN after hiking its majority stake in the truck maker to almost 74 percent as of April 18, pressing ahead with efforts to forge closer ties between MAN and Swedish rival Scania, which VW also controls.

The three-way linkup would leapfrog Daimler and Volvo to become Europe’s largest manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks.

“The trucks business plays a central, strategic role” for VW’s goal to become the world’s largest automotive group no later than 2018, VW Chief Executive Officer Martin Winterkorn told shareholders at the meeting.

Winterkorn, VW Chief Financial Officer Hans Dieter Poetsch and Jochem Heizmann, executive board member responsible for truck operations are seeking backing from shareholders to be elected to MAN’s supervisory board, a move that would earn VW a majority on the eight-member investor side of the panel.

The maker of the Golf compact car expects the trucks alliance to save at least 200 million euros per year in procurement, production and research and development.

MAN’s first-quarter orders totalled 4.4 billion euros, broadly unchanged from year-earlier levels with demand for more than 40,000 trucks, MAN said.

Revenue rose slightly to 3.8 billion euros as about 35,000 trucks were sold, on a par with a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7609 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Erica Billingham)