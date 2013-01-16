FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's MAN rejects charges it violates Iran embargo
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
January 16, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Germany's MAN rejects charges it violates Iran embargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - German engineering firm MAN SE rejected accusations by a U.S. lobby group it was violating European Union sanctions against Iran, saying it was complying with all regulations.

The group “United Against Nuclear Iran” claims MAN was involved in the construction of oil tankers for Iran, fitting vessels with MAN engines and also selling vehicles to the country, according to a statement on the group’s website, dated Jan. 9.

MAN said on Wednesday that it had decided in 2010 not to take on new business with Iran and was fulfilling contracts it signed before 2010, in accordance with international law.

German daily Die Welt had earlier reported on the case in its online edition. (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.