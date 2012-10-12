MAN SE says Q3 orders below Q2 as business weakened

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German truckmaker MAN SE said on Friday that third-quarter orders were lower than the second-quarter intake as the downturn in group business exceeded normal seasonal patterns.

The Munich-based company, which also makes diesel engines and turbo machinery, is bracing for a “tough” year in 2013, spokesman Stefan Straub said, citing remarks made by finance chief Frank Lutz during a closed-door analyst presentation.

MAN, which is owned by Volkswagen, stands by full-year forecasts of a slight decline in group revenue from 2011 and a return on sales of about 6 percent.

MAN is due to publish financial results on Oct. 30. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)