MAN SE says Q3 orders below Q2 as business weakened
October 12, 2012 / 9:36 AM / in 5 years

MAN SE says Q3 orders below Q2 as business weakened

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - German truckmaker MAN SE said on Friday that third-quarter orders were lower than the second-quarter intake as the downturn in group business exceeded normal seasonal patterns.

The Munich-based company, which also makes diesel engines and turbo machinery, is bracing for a “tough” year in 2013, spokesman Stefan Straub said, citing remarks made by finance chief Frank Lutz during a closed-door analyst presentation.

MAN, which is owned by Volkswagen, stands by full-year forecasts of a slight decline in group revenue from 2011 and a return on sales of about 6 percent.

MAN is due to publish financial results on Oct. 30. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
