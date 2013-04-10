FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's MAN faces prolonged weak truck market -paper
April 10, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Germany's MAN faces prolonged weak truck market -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 10 (Reuters) - Truckmaker MAN SE continues to be “in a difficult situation,” the head of its commercial vehicles division Anders Nielsen was quoted saying by daily Handelsblatt.

The newspaper said Nielsen indicated that shortened working hours may be needed at MAN’s plants in Munich and Salzgitter in the remainder of the year, after the company already implemented stoppages in the first quarter.

Around 6,000 staff had already seen shortened working hours in the first three months of the year.

“The market will remain weak this year and in the coming year,” Nielsen said, adding that the company must tackle its structural issues.

MAN, controlled by Volkswagen AG, said in February it expected truck markets to rebound significantly next year, though it was braced for a sales decline to continue through 2013. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)

