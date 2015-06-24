FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's MAN SE will cut 1,800 jobs at trucks division
June 24, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Germany's MAN SE will cut 1,800 jobs at trucks division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* MAN revamps truck production in Germany, Austria, Poland

* MAN will cut 1,400 white-collar, 400 production jobs

* Reuters reported details of reorganization on June 17

BERLIN/MUNICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE said it will cut 1,800 jobs at its main trucks division as the Volkswagen-owned company slims operations to lower costs and revive profit.

MAN will implement a “comprehensive program” to reshuffle production at key truck plants in Germany, Austria and Poland to boost synergies, the company said on Wednesday.

MAN plans to cut 1,400 white-collar jobs and another 400 jobs in production at the MAN Truck & Bus division. Reuters had published key elements of the VW-led revamp already last week.

The Munich-based company said it will avoid forced layoffs and trim the headcount through voluntary redundancy, early retirement and by refraining from filling job vacancies. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
