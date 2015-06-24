FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN SE to cut 1,800 jobs at trucks unit -sources
June 24, 2015

MAN SE to cut 1,800 jobs at trucks unit -sources

MUNICH/BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE plans to cut around 1,800 jobs at its main trucks division as the Volkswagen-owned company slims operations to lower costs and revive profit, two people familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The job cuts will affect 1,400 white-collar employees and 400 staff in production, the people said.

MAN Truck & Bus employs around 33,500 people worldwide, including 15,200 in Germany.

Financial daily Handelsblatt newspaper also reported the job cut figure on Wednesday, while Reuters reported last week that the number would be about 2,000.

MAN declined to comment. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger and Andreas Cremer; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

