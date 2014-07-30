FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN SE returns to Q2 profit as diesel engines, turbines grow
July 30, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

MAN SE returns to Q2 profit as diesel engines, turbines grow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE returned to profit in the second quarter as strong demand for diesel engines and turbines offset weakening truck sales.

Operating profit increased to 154 million euros ($206.47 million), compared with a 26 million-euro loss a year ago, MAN said on Wednesday.

The Munich-based manufacturer lowered its outlook for full-year group sales, saying revenue would drop “noticeably below” year-ago levels. MAN previously had guided for sales to dip “slightly” below last year’s 15.7 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7459 Euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

