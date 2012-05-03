MAN net profit plunges 77 pct as Europe slows

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German truck maker MAN SE said net profit plunged 77 percent in the first quarter as slowing growth in core western European economies and new emissions standards in Brazil curbed demand for commercial vehicles.

Net profit declined to 129 million euros ($179 million) from 565 million euros a year earlier, the Munich-based company said in a statement on Thursday. MAN already reported a 22 percent drop in operating profit to 253 million euros on April 20.

MAN stood by its forecast for group operating profit to decline this year as revenue at its main commercial vehicle division may drop by as much as 5 percent.

The company is bracing for declining sales in Brazil, where it controls about a third of the market for heavy-duty trucks, as new emissions standards may curb overall market demand by 15 percent in the first half of the year.

First-quarter orders fell 1 percent to 4.37 billion euros, reflecting a 13 percent drop in domestic orders.

Volkswagen, Europe’s biggest car maker, increased its majority holding in MAN to almost 74 percent in April, pressing ahead with steps to forge closer ties between MAN and Swedish rival Scania which VW also controls.