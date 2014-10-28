FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-MAN SE lowers profit forecast as Q3 earnings slump
October 28, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-MAN SE lowers profit forecast as Q3 earnings slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects profit margin figure in second paragraph to 1.9 percent from 3 percent. The company has restated its year-earlier figures.)

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE slightly lowered its full-year profit forecast as third-quarter underlying earnings slumped by half to 82 million euros ($104.16 million) amid weakening truck demand.

MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines, now expects the group’s operating margin to come in “slightly” above last year’s 1.9 percent, the Munich-based company said on Tuesday.

MAN, controlled by Volkswagen, had previously guided for the operating margin to be clearly above year-ago levels.

$1 = 0.7872 euro Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
