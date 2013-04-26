FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN SE posts higher than expected Q1 operating loss
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 26, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

MAN SE posts higher than expected Q1 operating loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE on Friday reported a first-quarter operating loss of 82 million euros ($107 million), more than analysts expected, due to the ongoing slump in European truck markets.

The loss exceeded a consensus forecast in a Reuters analyst survey of a 22.1 million-euro loss in the period.

MAN SE said it now expected group sales to be flat. In its previous outlook published on Feb. 8, it predicted a “slight” decline in overall revenue.

Operating profit in 2013 will be “significantly lower” than in 2012, MAN reiterated on Friday. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)

