FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MAN warns Diesel & Turbo ops to hit profitability in 2013
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 4, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 4 years

MAN warns Diesel & Turbo ops to hit profitability in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 4 (Reuters) - German truck maker MAN warned that its return on sales would shrink significantly this year due to additional provisions and a slump in after-sales business at its Diesel & Turbo business as well as new tax risks.

Volkswagen owned MAN had already warned in April that its earnings would be hit as it set aside 140 million euros ($182.4 million) to cover possible risks related to a large order to construct turnkey diesel power plants.

It said on Tuesday it was taking additional provisions of 146 million euros in the second quarter following a final report from an auditing firm mandated to analyse the project’s risks.

$1 = 0.7675 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Peter Dinkloh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.