MAN SE says Q4 truck sales will be lower than year-ago

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE expects fourth-quarter truck sales to drop below year-ago levels, the company’s trucks chief said on Tuesday.

Construction firms and freight haulers rushed to buy older but cheaper commercial vehicles during the final quarter of 2013 ahead of a January change in emission standards.

“We are therefore bracing for lower deliveries” in the October-December period, MAN trucks chief Anders Nielsen said during a conference call on the company’s third-quarter results. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)