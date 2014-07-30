FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's MAN Q2 Russia truck orders slump over Ukraine crisis
July 30, 2014

Germany's MAN Q2 Russia truck orders slump over Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, July 30 (Reuters) - German truck maker MAN SE said on Wednesday its Russian orders plunged by as much as a quarter between April and June over the Ukraine crisis.

Demand from unnerved Russian customers tumbled between 20 percent and 25 percent in the second quarter, Anders Nielsen, head of MAN’s truck & bus division told a news conference when outlining the company’s quarterly results.

“That’s what’s hurting most in Russia,” Nielsen said.

Repercussions of sanctions against Russia and the devaluation of the rouble are a smaller concern to MAN, Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said a day after the European Union and the United States announced further measures against Russia.

MAN, which is owned by German carmaker Volkswagen and also makes diesel engines and turbines, generates about five percent of its sales in Russia. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; writing by Andreas Cremer; editing by Jason Neely)

