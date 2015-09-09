UPDATE 2-MAN chief quits as VW pushes truck reorganisation

* Trucks chief Drees to become MAN SE CEO on Oct. 1

* Reshuffle reflects VW’s push to beef up trucks business

* Truck group heads to draw up strategy in the fall -source

* Truck division R&D chief to be dismissed -sources (Adds sources on strategy and reshuffle, company comments)

By Irene Preisinger and Andreas Cremer

MUNICH/BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - MAN SE Chief Executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen will leave his post at the end of September as Volkswagen presses ahead with a reorganisation of its truckmaking divisions to boost profitability.

Europe’s largest carmaker revealed plans in May to carry out a long-desired merger between its two heavy-duty commercial truck brands MAN and Scania to save money from overlaps between the two former rivals.

Pachta-Reyhofen, who has been head of MAN since January 2010, will be replaced by Joachim Drees, a former Daimler manager who runs MAN’s trucks division, MAN said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters story.

MAN’s supervisory board also appointed Jan-Henrik Lafrentz, an expert at MAN’s truck and bus division for finance, IT and legal matters as the overall company’s new finance chief.

“I am pleased that we have been able to appoint a very experienced and dynamic man as CEO,” said VW trucks chief Andreas Renschler, a former Daimler executive.

The core management board of Munich-based MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines, will be limited to three executives - Drees, Lafrentz and human resources chief Josef Schelchshorn.

In line with VW’s plans to boost truckmaking profits, a new management team and the supervisory board at VW’s trucks division will draw up a strategy before the end of 2015 for MAN and Scania, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Two separate sources also said VW may not be done with reshuffling managers at MAN yet, noting that Bernd Maierhofer, head of R&D at the truck and bus division, will soon be released from his duties.

VW and MAN both declined to comment.

Restructuring at MAN kicked off in earnest in June when it said it would cut 1,800 jobs at the truck division as part of a broader reshuffle of production in Germany, Austria and Poland. (Editing by David Clarke)