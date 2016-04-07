FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN truck unit sees revamp boosting profit, sales -CEO
April 7, 2016

MAN truck unit sees revamp boosting profit, sales -CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH, April 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE expects to revive profit and sales in coming years as the Volkswagen-owned truck maker’s efforts to slim down and cut costs are finally starting to work, its chief executive said.

MAN announced plans last year to cut 1,800 jobs at its main trucks division and reshuffle production in Europe as part of a Volkswagen (VW)-led revamp to tackle high fixed costs and boost languishing profitability at the Munich-based firm.

But after operating profit plummeted by three quarters to 92 million euros ($104.77 million) last year on restructuring costs and plunging demand in Brazil, a rebound at MAN is drawing near.

“We are targeting an operating margin of 8 percent by 2021” at the truck & bus division, MAN Chief Executive Joachim Drees said in an interview published on Thursday.

“There will already be a significant improvement in 2016 results if markets develop reasonably well.”

A revival of MAN’s truck business, which accounts for two-thirds of the group’s sales, would be good news for parent VW, which is grappling with the fallout of its emissions scandal. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

