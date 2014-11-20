FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN SE says has received EU notification of anti-trust probe
November 20, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

MAN SE says has received EU notification of anti-trust probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German truckmaker MAN SE has been notified by the European Commission that it is under investigation as part of an anti-trust probe, the company said on Thursday.

MAN, owned by Volkswagen, said it expects to be notified by the European Union’s executive arm in coming days about the specific complaints that relate to a 2011 probe.

Separately, German rival Daimler said it is aware of the EU’s complaints and awaits formal notification by Brussels-based authorities.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

