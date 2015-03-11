FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN SE sees flat profit, sales in 2015 on weak Europe, Brazil demand
March 11, 2015 / 7:09 AM / 3 years ago

MAN SE sees flat profit, sales in 2015 on weak Europe, Brazil demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE is targeting flat operating profit and sales this year as weak demand for trucks in core markets is weighing on results, after posting higher earnings last year.

The Volkswagen-owned truck manufacturer said on Wednesday operating profit at its core truck division may fall “slightly” below last year’s 384 million euros ($410.65 million), strained by weak demand in core European and Brazilian markets.

Earnings at MAN’s power engineering business may improve slightly, though orders are expected to fall below 2014 levels. ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

