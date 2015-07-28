Germany's MAN SE lowers profit, sales guidance after Q2 loss

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE lowered its full-year guidance for group profit and sales after posting a second-quarter loss on restructuring costs and plunging trucks demand in Brazil.

The Munich-based group incurred a 19 million-euro ($21.04 million) loss as costs of 170 million euros to reorganize production at MAN’s truck & bus division weighed on results, the company said on Tuesday.

MAN said it expects full-year operating profit to be “significantly hit” by restructuring costs, after previously guiding for flat earnings.