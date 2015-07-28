FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's MAN SE lowers profit, sales guidance after Q2 loss
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 28, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Germany's MAN SE lowers profit, sales guidance after Q2 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s MAN SE lowered its full-year guidance for group profit and sales after posting a second-quarter loss on restructuring costs and plunging trucks demand in Brazil.

The Munich-based group incurred a 19 million-euro ($21.04 million) loss as costs of 170 million euros to reorganize production at MAN’s truck & bus division weighed on results, the company said on Tuesday.

MAN said it expects full-year operating profit to be “significantly hit” by restructuring costs, after previously guiding for flat earnings.

$1 = 0.9030 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.