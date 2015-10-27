FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN SE Q3 oper. profit up 5 pct as Europe truck demand grows
October 27, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

MAN SE Q3 oper. profit up 5 pct as Europe truck demand grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German truck maker MAN SE posted higher third-quarter profit as demand in Europe for heavy-duty commercial vehicles keeps growing.

Operating profit at Volkswagen-owned MAN rose 5 percent to 86 million euros ($95 million) while orders fell 9 percent to 3.16 billion euros, the Munich-based company said.

Full-year operating profit at MAN will be “significantly hit” by restructuring costs while sales will drop slightly below year-ago levels, the company said on Tuesday, keeping to its July guidance. ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

