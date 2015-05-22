FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN SE labour boss will become manager at parent VW on June 1
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 22, 2015 / 8:55 AM / 2 years ago

MAN SE labour boss will become manager at parent VW on June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 22 (Reuters) - German truckmaker MAN SE’s top labour representative said on Friday he will quit his position next month to take up a management role with parent Volkswagen.

Juergen Dorn, who has chaired MAN’s works council since 2008, will become a manager at Wolfsburg-based VW’s human resources department on June 1, he said in a letter to staff published on Friday and seen by Reuters.

Dorn, who also still sits on VW’s supervisory board, is leaving Munich-based MAN at a time when VW is pushing structural change at its truck brands including Sweden’s Scania to achieve a long-planned goal of competing with market leader Daimler . (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
