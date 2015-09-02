FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN to delist from Prime Standard, drop out of MDAX
September 2, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

MAN to delist from Prime Standard, drop out of MDAX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s truckmaker MAN said it would seek to delist its shares from the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt stock exchange, which would result in its stock dropping out of mid-cap index MDAX.

“Changing the stock market segment will open up the possibility for MAN SE to reduce the additional expenses linked to the Prime Standard,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Its shares will be transferred to the General Standard segment of the stock exchange, it said.

Volkswagen owns 75 percent of MAN. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

