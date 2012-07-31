MAN CFO sees no added savings from VW domination

MUNICH, July 31 (Reuters) - Should Volkswagen decide on a domination agreement with its German truck unit MAN SE, no additional synergies for MAN SE can be expected, the truckmaker’s finance chief said on Tuesday.

“Each investor would have to decide for themselves at a shareholders meeting whether (approving a domination agreement) makes sense for them,” Frank Lutz told reporters in Munich.

Volkswagen owns more than 75 percent of MAN’s voting shares and can table and unilaterally approve at an AGM a proposal to take over full operational, financial and strategic control over MAN.