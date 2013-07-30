FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volkswagen's MAN trucks unit says could post net loss in 2013
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
July 30, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 4 years

Volkswagen's MAN trucks unit says could post net loss in 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH, July 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s German truck unit MAN warned on Tuesday it may not be profitable below the line this year after reporting an after-tax loss of 383 million euros ($507.61 million) attributable to shareholders for the first half.

The company forecast it would be profitable on an operating level in 2013, however.

MAN added that it has already booked an adequate amount of provisions for risks regarding turnkey power plant projects it is building for French state-owned utility EDF and foresaw no other hits to earnings after this year.

Two days before a shareholder vote that would force controlling owner Volkswagen to launch a mandatory bid to buy out MAN’s minority shareholders, the German truckmaker said it would book new provisions of 146 million euros in the second quarter for previously unidentified risks.

Shares in MAN traded down 0.1 percent at 85.59 euros as of 0926 GMT, a premium to 80.89 euro per share Volkswagen is forced to pay until mid-September, should minorities tender their stock. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger writing by Christiaan Hetzner; editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.