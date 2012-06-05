FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen hikes MAN stake above 75 percent
June 5, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Volkswagen hikes MAN stake above 75 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - Volkswagen further increased its holding in German truck maker MAN SE as Europe’s biggest car maker presses ahead to forge closer ties between its two major commercial vehicle operations.

VW raised its holding of ordinary shares in Munich-based MAN to just over 75 percent from 73.8 percent previously, Volkswagen said in a statement on Tuesday. It did not say how much of MAN’s share capital - including preference shares - it now holds.

$1 = 0.8003 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

