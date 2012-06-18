FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW plans to further hike MAN stake in next 12 months
#Autos
June 18, 2012

VW plans to further hike MAN stake in next 12 months

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen plans to further increase its holding in truck maker MAN within the next 12 months, MAN said on Monday, as Europe’s largest car maker is forging a trucks alliance with Swedish manufacturer Scania.

VW raised its stake in Munich-based MAN beyond 75 percent from a previous 73.76 percent on June 5, opening the door to a possible domination agreement that would earn Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW full strategic and financial control over MAN. VW also owns a majority holding in Scania. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)

