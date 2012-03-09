FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mandalay Resources says ops resume at Chile mine
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Mandalay Resources says ops resume at Chile mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Operations at Mandalay Resources’ Cerro Bayo project in Chile resumed after protestors removed blockades, allowing supplies in and out of the mine, and the Canadian miner said the disruption will not affect its annual production or outlook.

The protestors have begun negotiations with the local government, Mandalay said in a statement, adding that the fortnight-long disruption had minimal impact on production.

Last month, protestors in the Aysen Province of Chile closed the port and several roads reacting against the government’s move to reduce fuel subsidies.

The company said it is going ahead with its ramp up plans for the project and working to return to normal production levels.

Shares of the company, which also has assets in Australia, closed at 85 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.