MOVES-U.S. hedge fund group names new board

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Managed Funds Association (MFA), a hedge fund lobbying group in the United States, elected a new board of directors for 2016-17, replacing nine members.

Systematica Investments Ltd CEO Leda Braga, Highbridge Capital Management LLC COO Christopher Hayward and Two Sigma Investments LP COO Jonathan Hitchon are among those joining the board.

The group also named Joel Hinkhouse, senior investment manager, Teacher Retirement System of Texas, for a one-year term to the board.

Among those leaving are Pershing Square Capital Management LP COO Timothy Barefield and Paulson & Co Inc COO Putnam Coes, the group said.

MFA's board consists of 31 members.