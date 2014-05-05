FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MAN SE will achieve 2.2-6.5 pct oper. margin in 2014 -CEO
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 5, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

MAN SE will achieve 2.2-6.5 pct oper. margin in 2014 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 5 (Reuters) - German truck maker MAN SE expects to achieve a group operating margin of between 2.2 percent and 6.5 percent this year, chief executive Georg Pachta-Reyhofen said during a conference call on Monday.

Munich-based MAN, which also makes diesel engines and turbines, is targeting a range of 2 percentage points around the long-term operating margin target of 8.5 percent. The operating margin plunged to 3 percent last year on a loss at MAN’s power plants business.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould

