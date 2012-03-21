FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Get mentoring that evolves
#Industrials
March 21, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 6 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Get mentoring that evolves

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The kind of mentoring you receive should evolve as you move into different career challenges and have changing goals, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Early in your career, you may ask mentors to help you with specific skills. But as you face mid-career challenges, you need mentoring that’s tailored to your individual strengths and career goals. And, you need mentors who can increase your access to career-advancement opportunities.

Work with advisers who can help you take the skills you’ve honed in your current role and apply them to broader challenges. Attract these mentors by demonstrating your experience and articulating your eagerness for the next opportunity.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from the book, “Guide to Getting the Mentoring You Need.”

(For the full post, see: here)

