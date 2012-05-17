FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Turn enemies into allies
May 17, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Turn enemies into allies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Anyone who has faced a rival at work knows how catastrophic such a dynamic can be, but there are ways to flip the situation to your advantage, says Harvard Business Review.

”Anyone who has faced rivals at work - bosses who take all the credit, team members who undermine things - knows how difficult it is to ignore them.

Instead, turn your adversaries into collaborators by following these three steps:

1. Redirect. Try to channel your rival’s negative emotions away from you by bringing up something you have in common, or talking about the source of the tension in a favorable light.

2. Reciprocate. Give up something of value to your rival - help complete a project or divulge important information - so you are poised to ask for something in return.

3. Reason. Explain that not working together cooperatively could mean lost opportunities. Most people are highly motivated to avoid a loss.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Make Your Enemies Your Allies” by Brian Uzzi and Shannon Dunlap.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)

