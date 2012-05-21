Management Tip of the Day: Streamline your company

BOSTON, May 21 (Reuters) - Businesses, as they grow, tend to become more complex but there are ways to bust through the labyrinth and keep closer tabs on the bottom line, says Harvard Business Review.

Harvard Business Review

”As a business becomes more complex, it gets difficult to trace costs. If you aren’t sure where your company is making money - or losing it - follow these two steps to simplify:

1. Analyze profitability by offering or market. There are often large profit disparities among lines of business, brands, products, and customers. Knowing exactly where you’re making money and how is the first step to making more of it.

2. Make sure each brand and stock-keeping unit (SKU) is pulling its weight. Most complex companies have many brands or SKUs that contribute little to the bottom line. By targeting profitable ones and cutting the rest loose, you can free up significant capacity with negligible loss in revenue and volume.”

