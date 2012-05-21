FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Streamline your company
May 21, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Streamline your company

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, May 21 (Reuters) - Businesses, as they grow, tend to become more complex but there are ways to bust through the labyrinth and keep closer tabs on the bottom line, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”As a business becomes more complex, it gets difficult to trace costs. If you aren’t sure where your company is making money - or losing it - follow these two steps to simplify:

1. Analyze profitability by offering or market. There are often large profit disparities among lines of business, brands, products, and customers. Knowing exactly where you’re making money and how is the first step to making more of it.

2. Make sure each brand and stock-keeping unit (SKU) is pulling its weight. Most complex companies have many brands or SKUs that contribute little to the bottom line. By targeting profitable ones and cutting the rest loose, you can free up significant capacity with negligible loss in revenue and volume.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Guide to Finance Basics for Managers.”

(For the full post, see: here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
