Management Tip of the Day: Turn obstacles into assets

BOSTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Successful people work with what they have at hand - whatever comes along - including surprises, obstacles and even disappointments, at times adeptly turning lemons into lemonade, says Harvard Business Review.

”Successful people work with what they have to achieve their goals. This includes surprises, obstacles, and even disappointments. Next time you face a challenge, think about how it can help you.

Use negative feedback to gauge whether to invest more resources or pull the plug before it’s too late. Take your boss’ rejection of your idea as a chance to come up with a better one that she will love. Use discouraging market research findings about your product to develop a feature that customers can’t live without.

Instead of setbacks, see these events as gifts and make them work for you.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “How to Turn an Obstacle into an Asset” by Leonard A. Schlesinger, Charles F. Kiefer, and Paul B. Brown.

