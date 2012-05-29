FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2012 / 12:56 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: How to muster your willpower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, May 29 (Reuters) - Mustering willpower is a struggle for almost everyone in the jungle of stimulu that assaults us each day, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org).

”Mustering willpower is a struggle for almost everyone - and it’s getting harder. Today, more distractions make it difficult to focus on your goals.

To keep yourself on track, try the following:

1. Practice small. By reminding yourself to sit up straight, you train the same mental muscle needed to quit smoking or lose weight. Practice small exercises in self-control, and your overall willpower will benefit.

2. Take on one task at a time. If you try to accomplish everything, you’ll likely give up on all of it. Instead, choose one thing to tackle. Once successful, move on to the next.

3. Monitor, monitor, monitor. The more you track your progress on something (and ask others to help you track it) the more likely you are to stay on task.

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Faced with Distraction, We Need Willpower” by John Coleman.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)

