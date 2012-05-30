FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Management Tip of the Day: Get bossy as a new manager
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 30, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

Management Tip of the Day: Get bossy as a new manager

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, May 30 (Reuters) - New leaders who may be perceived as having low status get better ratings and results from their teams when they take charge and set the course rather than immediately adopting a collaborative style, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Common wisdom is that the best managers are collaborative. After all, nobody likes to be bossed around. But that’s not true for rookie managers.

New leaders who are perceived as having low status - because of their age, education, or experience - lead better when they tell subordinates what to do.

If as a new manager you sense that your team doesn’t yet have confidence in you, you’re better off setting the agenda, establishing clear direction, and putting people to work on what you think needs to be done.

Only after you have established your authority should you introduce a more collaborative style.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Why Bossy Is Better for Rookie Managers” by Stephen J. Sauer.

(For the full post, see: here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.