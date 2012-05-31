Management Tip of the Day: Don't take that coffee break

BOSTON, May 31 (Reuters) - Taking short breaks during the workday will not necessarily revitalize you but could be helpful if you use the time to do something positive and work-related, says Harvard Business Review.

”Most people assume it’s good to take a few breaks during the day - grab a coffee, make a personal call, check Facebook - and then return to work refreshed.

But those non-work related breaks may be making you more tired and distracted. Detaching from work is only beneficial if it’s over a longer period of time.

If you need a break - and we all do - try writing out a to-do list or giving a colleague a compliment instead of drinking a caffeinated beverage or listening to music.

If you do something work-related during those brief times you’ll be more engaged and energized. At the end of the day, you can punch out and pursue those non-work conversations and hobbies.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Coffee Breaks Don’t Boost Productivity After All” by Charlotte Fritz.

