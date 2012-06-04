FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Three things you should not tweet
June 4, 2012 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Three things you should not tweet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, June 4 (Reuters) - How many of the roughly 175 million tweets that are chirping every day are worthwhile, wonders Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Of the 175 million tweets generated each day, how many are actually worthwhile? Some are more valued than others.

Here are three types of tweets you should avoid sending, no matter how tempted you are.

1. Me now. If a tweet answers the question, ‘What are you doing right now?’ don’t send it. Unless you’re a celebrity, people don’t care about your every move.

2. Whining. Don’t complain about something unless you’re also giving useful advice. Just like in person, people on Twitter don’t like to listen to moaning.

3. Presence maintenance. Don’t send a tweet for the sake of making your presence known. Instead of typing ‘Good morning, world’ wait until you have something insightful or useful to share.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “What Makes a Great Tweet” by Paul André, Michael Bernstein, and Kurt Luther.

(For the full post, see:

here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
