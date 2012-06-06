FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Management Tip of the Day: Find a mentor who scares you
#Ford Motor Co
June 6, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Management Tip of the Day: Find a mentor who scares you

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Rather than the kindly mentor you can go crying to when you fall and scrape your proverbial knee, you might be better off with the one who doles out tough love to really test your mettle, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

”Every newbie professional wants a caring and supportive mentor who will usher him into his next role. But when you’re a rookie it’s a good time to take risks. Better to face criticism now so that you avoid it later on when the stakes are higher.

Go out and find the most qualified and talented mentor, coach, or manager you can, and subject yourself to everything he or she can throw at you. Don’t run from the challenge, run towards it.

If you’re terrified of a star manager in your organization, sign up to do a project with her. You may not love it now, but you’ll carry those lessons with you as you move up the ladder.”

- Today’s management tip was adapted from “Get Ahead with a Mentor Who Scares You” by Jodi Glickman.

(For the full post, see: here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
